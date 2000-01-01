Welcome to EAT.LIVE.FIT, where fitness truly is a holistic lifestyle. Our founder, Hennessy Pearson, is a celebrity trainer and health enthusiast from Miami, FL, who believes in health first, fitness second. He has been personally training for 5 years now and has seen thousands of physical transformations. He has national recognition in the industry and a huge local following in Miami and Atlanta, GA where he is currently located. “Health is not just about how you look. It’s composed of what you ingest, the liquid you drink, the foods you eat, the medicines you take and don’t take, your meditation, your prayer, your family, your friends, your state of mind—I know a lot of people that look great, but they’re not really healthy. I want you to live to see 80, 90, 100 years old. Just working out is not going to accomplish that.” Hennessy has spent hundreds of hours perfecting the most effective meal plans, nutritional guidance, and work out regimens that can be accomplished anywhere, any time. He instructs in HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training), as well as weight-training options for those who desire to gain lean muscle mass. Most of his plans are conditioning and cardio-based, to keep his clients lean, optimally fit, and healthy. The purpose of this website and app is to give you a healthy lifestyle that you can literally keep in your pocket and pull out, any time, anywhere. There are dozens of specified workouts that you can do from the comfort of your home, or whatever other location you choose. Hennessy or his hand-picked trainers show you themselves how to do each exercise.

Eat.Live.Fit. This site is no longer available here. If you have questions, please reach out to our support team by using this contact form.